The Yuck Factor: A new strand of experimental psychology suggests that our propensity to feel physical disgust might be correlated with our political ideology. “In short, this research may help illuminate one factor—among many—that underlies why those on the left and the right can so vehemently disagree.”

Judge Rao: Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Neomi Rao, Trump’s choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals, about her past writings, including some about victims of date rape.

Seeking Counsel: The California woman who has accused Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault has obtained the services of the same law firm that represented Christine Blasey Ford in her allegations against Kavanaugh. Fairfax, who has denied the allegations, would replace Governor Ralph Northam if Northam chooses to resign over a scandal involving a blackface yearbook photo.

Lights are set up for television crews in Statuary Hall in the Capitol on Tuesday ahead of President Trump's delivery of the State of the Union. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Trump’s Hollow Call for Unity (John Dickerson)

“Unity can’t simply be asserted, and it can’t be a veiled demand that the other guy cry uncle. It has to be shown through its component parts: reconciliation, empathy, not immediately questioning your opponent’s motives, and restraining your own impulses.” → Read on.

Martha McSally Should Not Be in the Senate (Garrett Epps)

“The Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act … failed in 2017 by one vote—John McCain’s. Now the very seat that McCain vacated has been handed unilaterally to a lawmaker who owes the seat not to the voters who rejected her but to a Republican governor and his party.” → Read on.

Policy Makers Need a New Path to Education Reform (Rahm Emanuel)

“For most of my career, I preached the old gospel of education reform. But now research and experience suggest that policy makers need to embrace a new path forward and leave the old gospel behind.” → Read on.

◆Top Nancy Pelosi Aide Privately Tells Insurance Executives Not to Worry About Democrats Pushing ‘Medicare for All’ (Ryan Grim, The Intercept)

◆Trump’s Early Trips to Mar-a-Lago Cost Nearly $14 Million (Benjamin Siegel, ABC News)

◆Former White House Staffer Cliff Sims on Trump’s Emotional Life and the Fine Points of Leaking (Olivia Nuzzi, New York)

◆Murkowski Bucks GOP as Trump Seizes Party (Burgess Everett, Politico)

