Is This Just Fantasy?: In a speech yesterday at a gathering of police chiefs, Trump praised Art Acevedo, the police chief of Houston, Texas. The only problem? Acevedo has been consistently critical of Trump. His criticisms show that Trump’s “caricatured view of a uniformly macho, tough-on-crime law-enforcement establishment doesn’t totally match reality,” writes David A. Graham.

An Inside Look at the Church in Crisis: Cardinal Seán O’Malley has been at the forefront of the Catholic Church’s response to clergy sexual abuse for years. In the lead-up to next week’s gathering of top bishops at the Vatican to take steps toward addressing the crisis, O’Malley, in an exclusive interview, told The Atlantic’s Emma Green that he has been frustrated by the bishops’ inability to respond to the scandals that have rocked the Church for decades: “Every time we thought we were rounding a corner, there will be another explosion.”

2020 Vision: How many people are running for president anyway? Warren, Booker, Harris? Biden, Sanders, Clinton? What about de Blasio? O’Rourke? How does one pronounce Buttigieg? Here are the answers to all your most fundamental 2020 questions.

— Olivia Paschal and Madeleine Carlisle

Snapshot

Students at Seminole Middle School in Plantation, Florida, participate in a moment of silence for the 14 students and three staff members killed one year ago at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They are sitting in front of a new mural, depicting musicians from around the world, that was dedicated to the shooting victims. (Terry Spencer / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Amazon Got Exactly What It Deserved—And So Did New York (Derek Thompson)

“New York City doesn’t need an Amazon headquarters to be the global capital of advertising and retail, and Amazon doesn’t need New York subsidies to expand its footprint in the city. The larger truth is that corporate subsidies, including the $3 billion package offered to Amazon, are often pernicious and usually pointless.” → Read on.

How the Parkland Shooting Changed My Life (Sarah Lerner)

“I went to school the morning of February 14, 2018, to give a quiz to my senior English classes. I joked that I was ruining their Valentine’s Day by giving them the quiz. To make them smile, I put Hershey’s Kisses on their desks. Later that day, 20 minutes before school ended, my world changed forever. I left school shattered, broken, lost.” → Read on.

John Dingell Was a Gift to America (Norm Ornstein)

“This country is a better, more just, and cleaner place than it would have been without Dingell’s service in Congress. Which makes our current backsliding even more frustrating.” → Read on.