What We’re Following Today

It’s Tuesday, February 12.

Lawmakers announced late Monday night that they had reached a deal to prevent another partial government shutdown. The final agreement includes $1.375 billion for a 55-mile physical barrier on the border, a far cry from the $5.7 billion for a concrete wall that President Donald Trump demanded before the last shutdown. And the president isn’t thrilled: During a Cabinet meeting today, he told reporters that he was “not happy” with the deal and didn’t confirm whether he would sign the new compromise before Friday. But he also said he doesn’t think another shutdown will happen.

A funeral for Representative John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, was held today in Michigan. Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the funeral. A second memorial will be held for the former lawmaker later this week in Washington, D.C.

Noticeably Absent: Not one, but two efforts are under way to reach peace in Afghanistan, one of which is being facilitated by the United States. But the Afghan government isn’t at the negotiating table in either of them , reports Krishnadev Calamur.