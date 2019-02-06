At The Daily Caller, the gauzy headline leading the homepage Wednesday morning read, “Choosing Greatness.” Drudge went with “TRUMP ROCKS HOUSE.”

Dobbs could hardly wait for the speech to end before describing it as “a hallelujah moment” and “the best State of the Union I’ve ever heard.” And at Breitbart, the reconciliation was marked with a joyous headline: “TRUMP MAKES MAGA GREAT AGAIN.”

Notably, the bulk of this praise was not directed at the border security rhetoric in Trump’s address. (The immigration section of the speech was largely a retread of the talking points he’s been deploying, with limited success, for months). Instead, right-wing outlets played up his call for a federal prohibition on late-term abortions, and his repudiation of socialism.

The enthusiasm for these elements of the speech is understandable, of course. Among the ranks of pro-Trump pundits, immigration is not the only animating issue. Some are died-in-the-wool social conservatives; others have roots in the small-government Tea Party movement. Meanwhile, some avowed restrictionists—most prominently, Ann Coulter—weren’t quite ready to let Trump off the hook. Coulter spent much of Trump’s address needling him on Twitter. “45 minutes in, we got 30 seconds on the wall,” she complained at one point. “This was the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally teark-jerking SOTU ever,” she wrote later. “Please fire your speechwriter.”

But the general fawning in the conservative media over Trump’s State of the Union performance—and their quickness to make amends with him even after being burned—is emblematic of a larger dynamic. To many right-wing pundits and outlets, the president is not merely a vehicle for a policy agenda—he is a bottomless font of content; a culture warrior who knows how to pick fights that drive traffic, boost ratings, and sell books. More to the point, he remains tremendously popular with their audiences. These outlets may get away with some performative resistance when Trump fails to live up to his heroic image. But they can’t afford to stay mad at him when he’s on national TV owning the libs.

Trump, who has prized style over substance throughout his political rise, seems intuitively to understand this dynamic. When it appeared last month that the government shutdown might interfere with his scheduled State of the Union address, one former Trump adviser told me, there was never any doubt he’d figure out how to give that speech.

“There was no way Trump was going to miss the State of the Union,” said the former adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to talk candidly. “He would have said, ‘Forget the wall funding, I want the pomp and circumstance. What do you need, Nancy?’”

Trump may never get his wall. But as long as he has a stage to stand on and a camera pointed at him, he can count on the affection of the #MAGA media.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.