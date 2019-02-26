Why Not Me?: New York City mayor Bill de Blasio swung through the Hawkeye State this week. He’s probably not going to run, reports Edward-Isaac Dovere, but he’s stepping on other progressive candidates’ toes in the process . He has a history of such behavior. In 2016, de Blasio hesitated to endorse his longtime ally Hillary Clinton; this time around, he is rebuffing the Brooklyn native Bernie Sanders. And as Dovere writes, “Bill de Blasio’s friends, allies, and top aides think his flirtation with running for president is ridiculous. None of them came with him here for the weekend.”

Free College 2020: The Democratic presidential candidates agree that the skyrocketing cost of college has become a full-blown crisis. But when it comes to policy fixes, they diverge . “Whatever the details of the plan, the motive for action is obvious: College has become a prerequisite for most high-paying jobs, and yet college itself is unaffordable for millions,” writes Adam Harris.

Defining Citizenship: Hoda Muthana, a former Alabama college student who left the U.S. in 2014 for Syria to join the Islamic State, wants to come back to America. But the U.S. government says that even though Muthana was born in New Jersey, she’s not a citizen. Krishnadev Calamur explains the intricacies of the case—and what repercussions it could have down the road.

Up, Up, and Away: NASA is fast-tracking an American return to the moon, and hopes to put a human on the lunar surface again by 2028, reports Marina Koren. But a lot is standing in its way.

— Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal

Snapshot

The motorcade transporting North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, makes it way down a street in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Susan Walsh / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

America Must Stand as a Bulwark Against Autocracy , by Adam Schiff

“Across the globe, democracies are mired in an ugly brand of populism often directed against “the other,” and are displaying a troubling receptivity to autocracy as an alternative model of governance. If these trends continue, it will be a tragedy for humankind and a disaster for our national security.” → Read on.

The Dangerous Spread of Extremist Manifestos , by J.M. Berger

“Elliot Rodger did not invent misogyny, just as Dylann Roof came late to racism, and Anders Breivik to religious bigotry. But the heady marriage of words to action makes old hatreds new again. These blood-infused manifestos are seeds that sprout twisted roots from which new mutations, such as the incel movement, eventually grow.” → Read on.