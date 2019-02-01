The Test Is Yet to Come: In a review of The Chief, the first biography of Chief Justice John Roberts, Michael O’Donnell imagines how Roberts—who writes fierce conservative opinions, but believes strongly in the Supreme Court’s political independence—would respond to a constitutional crisis.

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

Ideas From The Atlantic

The Covington Story Was a Collective American Nightmare (George Packer)

“It seems to act out a drama in which we’re all caught, but in grotesque exaggeration. As if we are already moving through an empty plaza where our individual identities dissolve and a tribal identity is suddenly fixed for us, whether we will it or not; where we are assigned a name that is absurd but can’t be escaped—Gad, Esau, Ephraim.” → Read on.

The White Flight From Football (Alana Semuels)

“Football at the high-school level is growing in popularity in states with the highest shares of black people, while it’s declining in majority-white states. Other recent studies suggest that more black adults support youth tackle football than white adults.” → Read on.

How Long Can the Super Bowl Be the Super Bowl? (Derek Thompson)

“Unlike concussion fears or the decline of traditional television, this might not spell the end of football as we remember it. But it would be the end of the Super Bowl as we know it.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

◆ Kamala Harris’s Crusade Against ‘Revenge Porn’ (Nancy Scola, Politico Magazine)

◆ Booker Is Running. I’ve Watched Him for 20 Years. Here’s What I’ve Learned. (Tom Moran, nj.com)

◆ Attack of the Fanatical Centrists (Paul Krugman, The New York Times)

◆Abortion Maximalists Claim the Moral Low Ground (Jonah Goldberg, National Review)

◆The Robert Mueller Fan Club (Katherine Miller, BuzzFeed News)

