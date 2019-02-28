Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

On Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, Michael Cohen called the president a racist, a con man, and a cheat. He also brought documents.



Trump’s onetime confidant testified for seven hours. He laid a trail of legal breadcrumbs that are likely to be followed by House Democrats and federal investigators, among others—long after Robert Mueller hands in his report to the Attorney General.



Fordham Law Professor Jed Shugerman joins Alex Wagner to explain the legal problems President Trump now faces.

Listen for:

The moments in the testimony that posed the biggest risk to President Trump

The next legal steps for the inquiries into him and his businesses

Why the hearing made it even harder for him to pardon his way out of trouble

Voices:

Alex Wagner (@AlexWagner)

Jed Shugerman (@jedshug)