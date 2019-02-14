Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently accused the National Enquirer of “extortion and blackmail” over private photos of him obtained by the tabloid. In a Medium post , Bezos shared emails from the Enquirer that threaten to publish those photos unless he accedes to their demands. How did a celebrity magazine get into the rough and tumble world of extortion?

On this week’s Radio Atlantic, Alex Wagner is joined by Jeffrey Toobin, New Yorker staff writer and CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst. He shares insights from his 2017 profile of the man who runs the tabloid. How did the National Enquirer become what it is today? Why does it pay to silence stories about Donald Trump? And why is it at war with Jeff Bezos?

Listen for:

The unexpected history of the tabloid and what Jeffrey Toobin learned from spending time with David Pecker, CEO of the Enquirer’s parent company

An episode ten years ago just like L'Affaire Bezos — except the celebrity subject of the Enquirer’s photos did as the tabloid asked

How the Enquirer’s actions could impact journalism. As Bob Bauer, former White House counsel for Obama, put it in The Atlantic: Can Freedom of the Press Survive David Pecker?

Voices:

Alex Wagner ( @AlexWagner )

) Jeffrey Toobin ( @JeffreyToobin )