No Thanks!: Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said he won’t show up to testify before the House Judiciary Committee unless he receives assurances that he won’t be subpoenaed. The move comes after the committee allowed Chairman Jerry Nadler to subpoena Whitaker’s testimony should he not appear or answer lawmakers’ questions. Democrats on the committee want to press Whitaker about his conversations with Donald Trump, and about his decision not to recuse himself from the special-counsel investigation.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts hold a news conference for their proposed "Green New Deal" at the U.S. Capitol. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Will Lamar Alexander Turn on Trump? (Jenny Armini)

“Alexander has the stature to help Congress and the country navigate through possible impeachment and removal proceedings. And, as luck would have it, he’s retiring at the end of his term, so he doesn’t have to worry about repercussions from the still Trump-infatuated Republican base.” → Read on.

Cory Booker Is Damned If He Does, Damned If He Doesn’t (Peter Beinart)

“There are important differences—and even more important similarities—between Barack Obama’s announcement for president in 2007 and Cory Booker’s announcement last week. The similarities could sink Booker’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination.” → Read on.

How Globalization Saved the World and Damned the West (Derek Thompson)

“Global capitalism appears to be saving the world and destroying the West, at the same time. I went to Davos to see whether I could resolve the paradox or, in failing to do so, at least drown my ignorance in hot chocolate.” → Read on.

Sherrod Brown, Throwback Democrat (George Packer)

“Instead of a senatorial pin, he wears a canary on the lapel of his union-made-in-Ohio suit. He has been talking about unions, adequate wages and benefits, affordable housing and prescription drugs, access to health care, and unfair trade deals long after it ceased being fashionable, and long before it became fashionable again.” → Read on.

