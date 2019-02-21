What’s in Store for Bernie Sanders: The Vermont senator is already a prominent candidate in the 2020 presidential race, but he faces the same obstacles that he did last time around, argues Ron Brownstein. Hillary Clinton won more than three-fourths of both black women and black men, and she overall beat him among Democrats by nearly 2 to 1.

Approaching the End?: Media reports suggest that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia could be over in the next few weeks. But no one knows exactly when it will wrap up—or what it means when it does, write Mikhaila Fogel and Benjamin Wittes.

Revisiting the Indian Child Welfare Act: A Dallas foster family’s federal lawsuit has gone largely uncovered in national news. But the case’s outcome could have enormous consequences for Native American children, parents, and tribes.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, left, meets with civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network, during lunch at Sylvia's Restaurant in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Bebeto Matthews / AP

Europe’s Ubiquitous Anti-Semitism (Ben Judah)

“Anti-Semitism is actually like the flu: uncomfortable, sickly, occasionally deadly, but constantly with us. Every few decades, it mutates into an epidemic. The rest of the time it lingers, producing headaches, sweats, and dizzy spells. Not killing us, just wearing us down.” → Read on.

It’s Foreign Policy That Distinguishes Bernie This Time (Peter Beinart)

“In 2016, [Bernie Sanders] found a surprising appetite for his anti-capitalist heresies among the progressive young. In 2020, Americans will learn whether there’s a market for his anti-imperial heresies too.” → Read on.

Pope Francis Calls for Concrete Change in Washington (Rachel Donadio)

“The pope began this meeting by handing the 190 attendees a list of 21 ‘reflections’ to consider. They include creating an accessible guide for bishops, instructing them in how to handle abuse cases; discussing whether the punishment is commensurate to the crime; and ‘debating whether priests and bishops guilty of sexual abuse of minors should leave public ministry.’” → Read on.

