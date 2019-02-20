Mark Harris, the Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, listens to testimony during the third day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation

What We’re Following Today

It’s Wednesday, February 20. Government offices in D.C. shut down today, this time because of a snowstorm. In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court limited state and local governments’ ability to seize the private property of people suspected of involvement in a crime. Here’s what else we’re watching:

Fraud in the Old North State?: The North Carolina Board of Elections is on its third day of hearings on allegations of election fraud against the campaign of GOP House candidate Mark Harris in the November midterm elections. Bipartisan support has been growing among North Carolinians for a redo of the election, David Graham reported back in December.

New Red Scare: President Donald Trump has a new favorite talking point: socialism. He has started to use the term as a descriptor for the people and policies he doesn’t like, from Senator Bernie Sanders to the Green New Deal. “Socialism promises prosperity, but it delivers poverty,” he said in a speech in Miami this weekend. But will this argument be politically useful, or will it fizzle out?