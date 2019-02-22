By the time the board convened on Monday to consider the case, there was little doubt about the large-scale fraud in the race. Though Harris won by 905 votes in uncertified totals, an operative named McCrae Dowless had, according to numerous affidavits and accounts by people in Bladen County, run a huge scheme to stuff the ballot box for Harris using absentee votes. The major questions for the board this week were whether the election should be thrown out or certified, and whether Harris was aware of the illegal activity.

Harris effectively resolved the first question on Thursday. After disastrous testimony during the morning, Harris returned to the witness stand in the afternoon and abruptly announced his support for a do-over, citing a recent illness, including two strokes he suffered in January.

“Though I thought I was ready to undergo the rigors of this hearing and getting stronger, I clearly am not, and I struggled this morning with both recall and confusion,” Harris said, and then left.

As to the second question, of what Harris knew, the hearing did not produce an official ruling. “Neither I nor any of the leadership of my campaign were aware of or condone the improper activities that have been testified to in this hearing,” he said. But the hearing poked serious holes in his claims of ignorance of the scheme committed in his name.

The first public intimation of fraud in the race came on November 27, when the state board unexpectedly refused to certify the contest, unlike the rest of the state’s U.S. House races. Within days, evidence of long-running problems with elections in Bladen and Robeson counties, in the state’s southeast, emerged. In particular, they centered around McCrae Dowless, a local elected official and long-time political operative. Dowless had been convicted of felony fraud in 1992, before becoming a political operative, and as I reported in December, state elections officials had long suspected him of criminal behavior.

Dowless’s system was simple but effective. He or his staff would request absentee ballots on behalf of Bladen County voters, which is legal. They would then come to voters’ houses when the ballots were sent. They would then collect the ballots from the voters and take them away, where, according to former workers, they would mark the ballots to vote for Dowless’s preferred candidates, and then mail them. It’s against the law in North Carolina to take possession of a voter’s absentee ballot. Election officials said Dowless requested more than 1,200 ballots—more than Harris’s 905-vote margin of victory. Other witnesses testified that, contrary to state law, poll workers had run vote totals before election day and informed Dowless of them. The problem is that due to historical absentee-ballot fraud, the state has unusually complete public records about them, and statistics showed highly anomalous results in Bladen County.