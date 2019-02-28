Two Ways to Win: Democrats have two distinct paths to winning back the White House in 2020, writes Ron Brownstein. They can nominate a candidate who can secure voters in the Rust Belt—particularly in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Or they can make an appeal to voters in the Sun Belt, and flip traditionally Republican states such as Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina.

Space Squabble: The U.S. has paid Russia to send American astronauts into space since winding down the space-shuttle program in 2011. In 2014, NASA turned to two private companies, SpaceX and Boeing, to help develop its own avenues of astronaut transport. The date of the first test run is near, but Russia, which controls one-half of the International Space Station, had apprehensions.

— E laine Godfrey and Madeleine Carlisle

Snapshot

President Trump speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a news conference after the summit with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Honor and Dishonor (Eliot A. Cohen)

“But rarely in our history has this country had one of its major parties so completely in the grip not of fools but of opportunists, not of the vicious but the pathologically fearful, not of the misguided but the spineless.” → Read on.

Is It Cruel and Unusual to Execute a Man With Dementia? (Garrett Epps)

“Vernon Madison murdered an Alabama police officer in 1985. After several mistrials on constitutional grounds, he was convicted in 1998 and pursued federal habeas relief until 2015. Meanwhile, Madison’s health collapsed. After a series of strokes, he is now unable to walk, and is also incontinent and legally blind. He cannot recite the alphabet or rephrase a simple sentence. Perhaps most important legally, he can no longer remember the crime he committed.” → Read on.

What the Media Won’t Tell You About ISIS (Simon Cottee)

“Since [the Islamic State] came to global prominence in mid-2014, the Western media have consistently overestimated the group, attributing to it extraordinary technical savvy, awesome powers of strategic foresight, and a Terminator-like ability to keep reconstituting itself and coming back from the dead to terrorize and destroy all who stand in its path.” → Read on.

