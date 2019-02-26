This time around, it’s Bernie Sanders he’s rebuffing. In 2018, he asked Sanders to administer the oath of office for his second term and repeatedly gushed about him, and even attended a gathering of the Sanders Institute last November in Burlington, Vermont. His response to Sanders announcing his second run last week: scrambling a trip of his own to Sioux City and Des Moines.

De Blasio could have been prepping to introduce Sanders as a favorite son in Brooklyn on Saturday for what will be the kickoff rally of the second campaign, not far from where the senator grew up and near the neighborhood the mayor used to represent on the city council. The senator’s campaign probably would have been open to that and to the buzz it would have produced about the strength of his 2020 campaign. Or he could be looking to horse-trade his endorsement with one of the many other candidates seeking to prove their own progressive credentials, and build up his power that way.

Instead, de Blasio ducked behind the doorway, just out of sight, until he could make his entrance in the union hall where those 40 people had come to see him on Sunday afternoon. He’d spent the morning doing a photo-op meeting with Tom Vilsack, the former governor and part-time Democratic gatekeeper and elder statesman, and another with Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, who later pointed out that New York City is bigger than 41 states and that the mayor comes with an “everyday perspective” of how government affects people’s lives.

He waited for his big introduction, piping up “I’m ready!” at one point, and then walked in from the back of the room.

“It’s a very personal reality,” de Blasio explained to reporters about his decision to come to Iowa on Saturday. He didn’t have a timetable for deciding whether he would run, he added on Sunday. He has to talk to his family.

He urged the people who came to the event hosted by the Asian & Latino PAC to invest in wind power (there are turbines all over the state), told them to stop talking about Donald Trump (most Democrats running haven’t been mentioning the president much at all), and recommended that Democrats reach out to farmers (other Democratic presidential hopefuls have been doing events at farms).

It was a New Yorker’s view of what’s happening in Iowa and the rest of the country, and his insistent sense that he knows what to do about it from the people he’s talking to more than a thousand miles away.

He drew the biggest applause when he said Democrats need to get smarter about being bolder, for the sake of their politics and their values. Tax the rich, he said. Don’t let Republicans make Democrats out as the party of the elites.

“There is plenty of money in this world, there is plenty of money in this country—it’s just in the wrong hands,” he said.