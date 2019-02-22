What We’re Following Today

It’s Friday, February 22. The past few weeks have offered a roller-coaster ride of news reports teasing the Russia investigation’s end date: A Department of Justice official is now saying that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report will not be delivered this week or next. Here’s what else we’re following:

No Other Option: North Carolina state officials on Thursday ordered a new election in the state’s Ninth Congressional District, the only remaining 2018 House race without a declared winner. The official count had the Republican Mark Harris ahead of the Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes, but Harris’s campaign has for months been mired in allegations of fraud. A redo—of both the primary and general election—in other words, has been a long time coming , writes David Graham.

The Last Never-Trump Holdouts: Last month, a handful of former staffers of the now-defunct Weekly Standard magazine launched a brand-new conservative news site. Their mission? Naming and shaming the prominent Donald Trump supporters in the conservative elite, reports McKay Coppins.