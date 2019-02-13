What We’re Following Today

It’s Wednesday, February 13.

The House passed a bill to end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen civil war. It’s essentially the same legislation that passed the Senate back in December, but was never taken up by the House.

Almost Averted: Even though President Donald Trump said he’s not “thrilled” with the bipartisan border-security deal reached by congressional negotiators, he’ll likely give the spending bill his signature anyway. According to multiple sources in the White House and on Capitol Hill, Trump, for the first time, feels as if he has more latitude to act unilaterally to build the wall. That could include rerouting funding from other agencies, or declaring a national emergency. “He’s inclined to sign it and go the executive-action route,” said one House Republican aide.

The deal still needs to pass through both chambers of Congress and receive a signature by the president before midnight on Friday to avoid another government shutdown.