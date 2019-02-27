Read: Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony about Trump

2. The committee’s ranking member, Jim Jordan, accuses Cohen of holding a grudge against Trump for not hiring him at the White House, after Cohen’s years of working for Trump in the allegedly “bad” environment described in Cohen’s opening statement.

Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio: If it’s that bad, I can see you working for him for 10 days, maybe 10 weeks, maybe even 10 months, but you worked for him for 10 years. Mr. Cohen, how long did you work in the White House?

Cohen: I never worked in the White House.

Jordan: That’s the point, isn’t it?

Cohen: No, sir.

Jordan: Yes, it is.

Cohen: No, it’s not, sir.

Jordan: You wanted to work in the White House.

Cohen: No, sir.

Jordan: You didn’t get brought to the dance.

3. Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz of Florida wants, as she put it, to “connect more of the dots” on the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.

Wasserman-Schultz: Mr. Cohen, is it your testimony that Mr. Trump had advanced knowledge of the Russia-WikiLeaks release of the [Democratic National Committee’s] emails?

Cohen: I cannot answer that in a yes or no. He had advance notice that there was going to be a dump of emails, but at no time did I hear the specificity of what those emails were going to be.

Wasserman-Schultz: But you do testify today that he had advanced knowledge of their imminent release?

Cohen: That is what I had stated in my testimony.

Wasserman-Schultz: And that he cheered that outcome.

Cohen: Yes, ma’am.

Wasserman-Schultz: Did Mr. Trump likely share this information with his daughter Ivanka, son Don Jr., or Jared Kushner?

Cohen: I'm not aware of that.

Wasserman-Schultz: Was Ivanka, Jared, or Don Jr. still involved in [a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow] at that time?

Cohen: The company was involved in the deal, which meant that the family was involved in the deal.

Wasserman-Schultz: If Mr. Trump and his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr. are involved in the Russian Trump Tower deal, is it possible the whole family is conflicted, or compromised with a foreign adversary in the months before the election?

Cohen: Yes.

Read: What Michael Cohen’s guilty plea means for Trump

4. Inside the hearing room, Republican Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina introduces Lynne Patton, a black former employee of the Trump Organization and current federal housing official. He offers her as proof that, contrary to Cohen’s claims, Trump is not racist.

Meadows: I asked Lynne to come today in her personal capacity to actually shed some light. How long have you known Ms. Patton?

Cohen: I’m responsible for Lynne Patton joining the Trump Organization and the job that she currently holds.

Meadows: I’m glad you acknowledge that because you made some very demeaning comments about the president that Ms. Patton doesn’t agree with. In fact, it has to do with your claim of racism. She says that as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Alabama, that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was racist. How do you reconcile the two of those?