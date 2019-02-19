State of Virginia: The political firestorm that shook the state’s Democratic Party seems to have cooled down, and calls for Governor Ralph Northam to resign over a racist photo on his yearbook page have abated—in part because public opinion is on his side , writes Andrew Kragie.

A National Emergency: Lashonda Sharreice Childs, Courtlin Arrington, and Izzy Marie Helem are among the 1,200 children who have died from gun violence in the past year. While mass school shootings tend to get most of the attention, the majority of children killed by guns die in smaller-scale incidents, such as accidental shootings in their home or drive-by shootings on the street. And these incidents get far less media coverage.

‘The Daddy of It All’: To understand the Green New Deal, you need to understand the philosophy of Alexander Hamilton.

Snapshot

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Trump on Presidents' Day in Union Square in New York City, on February 18, 2019. (Go Nakamura / Reuters)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Why Is This Cross-Shaped Memorial Constitutional? (Garrett Epps)

“The answer will shape how courts around the country respond to monuments, official and ‘voluntary’ public prayer, and other official and semiofficial manifestations of popular faith and belief.” → Read on.

What Presidential Announcements Reveal About the Candidates (John Dickerson)

“A look at the announcements of the past 70 years shows that one change is obvious: Presidential hopefuls used to declare their candidacy in a single speech; now the process is drawn out with peekaboo hints, social-media announcements that lead to explorations, and talk-show teases. It’s like an Advent calendar, but no one gets a square of chocolate.” → Read on.

Reckless Even by Roger Stone Standards (Ken White)

“This surreal chain of events began—as many do—on Roger Stone’s Instagram page, where he has been relentlessly decrying his prosecution and soliciting defense funds.” → Read on.

Kamala Harris’s Blackness Isn’t Up for Debate (Jemele Hill)

“Just like Obama, Harris has exposed narrow-minded views of blackness with her presidential run. Harris is a multiracial woman who was born in Oakland, went to high school in Montreal, and worshipped with both Hindus and Baptists. She’s a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and yet, by her account, knows how to make an incredible Bolognese and a mean pot of collard greens. If the criterion for running for president is being authentically American, people have to accept that this is what that looks like.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

