Roughly four years ago, when I compiled a cheat sheet of the 2016 candidates, it seemed like an exercise in absurdly early coverage of the presidential election. Yet because so many people were contemplating running (largely on the GOP side of the ledger), it also seemed like a useful service to voters, who might have trouble keeping track of everyone.

What a quaint time that was. Halfway through Donald Trump’s first term, the potential field is even more sprawling—this time mostly, though not entirely, made up of Democrats—and the primary feels as if it is, if not in full swing, definitely in partial swing. There are more than 20 likely or potential Democratic candidates, some of whom are already campaigning hard. President Trump’s weak position in public opinion means he could draw a GOP primary challenger, or several (though his strong position among Republicans means they would have a difficult row to hoe). There will be independent candidates and third-party candidates as well. If you thought keeping track of the race four years ago was hard, we have bad news for you. But we also have a handy, always informative, and occasionally serious guide to all of those candidates.

As the presidential primaries progress, this cheat sheet will be updated regularly.

The Democrats

AMY KLOBUCHAR

Who is she?

She has been a senator from Minnesota since 2007.

Is she running?

She announced plans to run in Minneapolis on February 9.

Why does she want to run?

Klobuchar represents a kind of heartland Democrat—progressive, but not aggressively so—who might have widespread appeal both in the Midwest and elsewhere. She’s tended to talk vaguely about middle-class issues.

Who wants her to run?

She’d probably build a constituency among mainstream Democrats. Her exchange with Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing won her a lot of fans.

Can she win the nomination?

Maybe! CNN’s Harry Enten rates her one of the most “electable” potential candidates, a trait that Democratic voters are especially fixated on this cycle. Her launch has been tarnished by a series of stories about harsh treatment of staff, though.

What else do we know?

Sadly, she is not using this fly logo.

ELIZABETH WARREN

Who is she?

A senator from Massachusetts since 2013, Warren was previously a professor at Harvard Law School, helped create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and wrote a book on middle-class incomes.

Is she running?

Yes. She kicked off her campaign on February 9.

Why does she want to run?

Warren’s campaign is tightly focused on inequality, her signature issue since before entering politics. She has proposed an “ultra-millionaire tax” on people worth more than $50 million and a major overhaul of housing policies.

Who wants her to run?

People who backed Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016; people who were Bernie-curious but worried he was too irascible; people who didn’t like Bernie but are left-curious; Donald Trump.

Can she win the nomination?

Who knows? Warren’s platform is in step with the current Democratic Party’s, and her initial Iowa events went well. But she has also underperformed Democratic presidential nominees even in her super-liberal home state, and her handling of a DNA-test reveal to show her claimed Native American heritage was widely seen as a botch.

What else do we know?

She’s got a good doggo.

KAMALA HARRIS

Who is she?

Harris, a first-term senator from California, was elected in 2016. She was previously the state’s attorney general.

Is she running?

Yes. She declared her candidacy on January 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Why does she want to run?

Harris seems to think that a woman of color who is an ex-prosecutor will check a range of boxes for Democratic voters. She has so far staked out a broad platform, trying to appeal to a wide swath of the party.

Who wants her to run?

Mainstream Democrats. She put up immediately impressive fundraising numbers, and she’s enlisted a number of former Hillary Clinton aides.

Can she win the nomination?

Sure, maybe. Harris has impressed in her short time in Washington, but it’s been a short time. Most of the country hasn’t seen her campaign yet.