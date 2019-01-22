Rezaian: I think it was critical. And if we just wrote a story about me being in prison and my years in Iran, and it didn't delve into the whys of how I got there, it wouldn't have any impact whatsoever. It would just be a prison memoir, or a foreign correspondence memoir. I hope that this book is more than that. I hope that this is a story that encompasses those things that happened to me and the same experiences in my life, but also sheds light on the complicated relationship between the two countries that call me their citizens. And I think that when Iranian-Americans read it, a lot of it will resonate especially for people who have one American parent and an Iranian one. And also, people from other mixed backgrounds. Because this is not just the story of Iranians, it's also a story of immigrants.



Nover: In the book you write, "Barack Obama had become president. Moving to Iran, to me, felt to be the most American thing I could do.” What do you mean by that?

Rezaian: It was a moment, in 2008 and early 2009, of incredible hope about the direction that we could take as a country. Obama represented, especially in his early months, a vision of openness and a desire to engage with other countries, including Iran. And to me that was an aspiration that I share. It was the first time in my adult life that sort of foreign policy was being actively talked about. So I think that was a moment for me, especially given all of the other challenges that I was having in my life financially and professionally—I felt like I had a green light. And, if I if I didn't hit the gas and hightail it to Tehran then, it was never going to happen again. And people ask me all the time, you went through this horrible experience, don't you regret moving there? It's a question that I have a very succinct answer to: No, I don't regret any of it. It's 10 years since I moved to Iran. In this moment, there's absolutely no way that me or anybody else would be picking up and moving to Iran to do these sorts of things that I did in 2009. And that's not an indictment of the U.S. government and it's not an indictment of the Iranian one per se, it's just a more treacherous situation now for people like me who are dual nationals. But, also for journalists. You've written about Jamal [Khashoggi]: We're living in a moment where the stakes for journalists are incredibly high. And the support structures in place, by governments of free societies, are not doing their jobs. They're deficient. And that's a scary set of circumstances.



Nover: In the final moments of the epilogue lies the only real mention of Donald Trump. It's subtle but it's powerful foreshadowing. I want to know why you stopped short of including that era, the Trump era, in this book.

Rezaian: One, I don't think that this book was about that. Everything that happens in this book—the bulk of what happened happened during the Obama era. And I wanted to end the narrative there. It very easily could have extended into these last couple of years. The book could have been a lot longer: maybe it's a second book. The period of time after our release and the inauguration of Donald Trump, [Yegi and I] spent most of that time between here and Harvard. I lived the first seven years of Obama's presidency in Tehran and the last one here, mostly in Washington D.C. And our experience of that was a pretty positive one. But, on the Trump presidency and how it plays into this—I didn't write about this in the book, but I do write about the fact that I had Iranian state television available to me. And they were covering the heck out of the Trump campaign. I remember, it must have been two or three weeks before my release, there was a [Trump] campaign rally where an American Muslim woman went to the rally wearing a t-shirt that said "Salaam, I come in peace" and she was booed out of the place. And Trump was actively supporting her removal. That sort of image lasts in the minds of people around the world—and their leaders. But, also the people. The damage that we've done to our overall perception in the world is hard to quantify. I can read through a 300-page book just on that. And maybe you just gave me an idea for the next one. Thanks Scott!



Nover: It did read like a cliffhanger and I think that readers might feel the same way that I did. But I think there’s a really interesting juxtaposition even without you saying it that you are in prison for committing acts of journalism in Iran and come home to a country that, when you left, was not this hostile towards the free press. And I want to know what coming home to that was like and if there's a lesson that we should internalize from your time in Iran.