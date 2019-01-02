“I Don’t Want to Be Identified With That”: And finally, some high-powered evangelical donors are rethinking their relationship with Republicanism , The Atlantic’s Emma Green reports.

— Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal

2020 Watch

10 New Factors That Will Shape the 2020 Democratic Primary (Edward-Isaac Dovere)

“For all the Democrats still gushing about Obama, many also see his presidency as full of missed opportunities: What if, for example, he’d included a public-insurance option in Obamacare? What if he had been harder on Wall Street after the crash? What if he hadn’t goaded Trump that time at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?” → Read on.

Elizabeth Warren Doesn’t Want to Be Hillary 2.0 (Edward-Isaac Dovere)

“According to Warren associates who’ve spent the past year with her preparing for her bid, she sees the road ahead as a long, hard slog, where she puts together enough of a coalition between Clinton and Sanders voters to win.” → Read on.

Jay Inslee Is Betting He Can Win the Presidency on Climate Change (Edward-Isaac Dovere)

“His campaign, such as it is, seems a lot more seat-of-the-pants than the machines Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris have slowly assembled. For now, he seems to be counting on being able to stand out on his record—and preparing for future battles with Trump by testing out zingers like ‘I wish nothing but the best for Donald Trump, including having the top bunk.’” → Read on.

New Year, New Congress

Mitt Romney’s Noisy Arrival in Trump’s Washington (McKay Coppins)

“This is not how Romney envisioned his arrival in Washington going when he launched his Senate bid back in February.” → Read on.

Democrats Are Establishing a New House ‘Climate Crisis’ Committee (Robinson Meyer)

“But the new committee arrives to a delicate family situation in the Democratic Party. A number of activists on the party’s left have greeted the announcement with frustration.” → Read on.

Perspectives from The Atlantic

What Trump's Draft Deferments Reveal (Amy J. Rutenberg)

“Trump may have exploited a system to obtain a medical deferment he did not deserve. It’s possible that his expectation of draft avoidance led him to seek out a sympathetic medical professional. If so, his actions would have been morally suspect, but not unusual.” → Read on.