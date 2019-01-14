“If this really did happen, Congress needs to know about it,” Graham added in his Fox interview. “How could the FBI do that? What kind of checks and balances are there?” Graham also questioned the motives of the unnamed “former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation” who were sources for the Times report. And, he added, “I, for one, don't trust what I read in The New York Times.”

“We have seen all kinds of corruption within the FBI,” said Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who also named McCabe. Despite “an awful lot of innuendo from Senator Warner,” Johnson said, “I have not seen any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. I have seen evidence of collusion between Democrats and Russia, with the Steele dossier.” However, while Democrats did pay for the opposition research dossier to which Johnson referred, there is no evidence that they got Russia’s help on the document. The Post’s fact-checker has debunked the claim that Hillary Clinton or other Democrats colluded with Russians.

Johnson gave a possible rationale for Trump’s decision to keep his conversations with Putin secret: “I do know that President Trump was burned earlier by leaks of other private conversations, so I can certainly understand his frustration from that standpoint.” The senator may have been referring to disclosures about Trump’s May 2017 Oval Office meeting with the Russian ambassador, during which he reportedly called Comey a “nut job” and revealed highly classified details about a terrorist plot, possibly compromising the intelligence-gathering methods of Israel, a close ally. (Russia has a close relationship with Iran, whose Islamist regime calls for Israel’s destruction.) The details were so sensitive that they were flagged in notes about the discussion, notes which likely contributed to the embarrassing leak about Trump’s indiscretion.

The House Republican leader suggested another potential explanation for the president’s secrecy.

“I know what the President likes to do,” Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on CBS’s Face the Nation. “He likes to create a personal relationship, build that relationship, even rebuild that relationship, like he does with other world leaders,” perhaps referring to the surprising diplomacy with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. McCarthy suggested that Trump wasn’t really being secretive, since in a Fox News interview Saturday night the president said, “I'm not keeping anything under wraps. I couldn't care less.” (There was no follow-up question from Fox personality Jeanine Pirro, who listened to the president brag about his 2016 Electoral College victory before telling him, “You've got such fight in you, it is unbelievable.”)

McCarthy, Johnson and other Republicans also argued that voters should consider the Trump administration’s actions on Russia, from sanctions over election-meddling to Russia’s transnational natural gas pipeline to lethal weapons for Ukrainians fighting Russian-backed forces. Johnson also said Trump’s slowdown of his own abrupt Syria withdrawal showed his toughness toward Russia. Texas Senator Ted Cruz echoed Trump’s assertion that his administration has shown more toughness than former President Barack Obama’s, pointing to Obama’s infamous 2012 hot-mic mishap when he was recorded telling then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” after his re-election. The Post last year described Trump as a “reluctant hawk” on Russia, pushed by his advisers and Cabinet members. While experts and fact-checkers have concurred that the Trump administration has some tough policies, Warner argued that “almost all of these sanctions did not arise from the White House—they arose because of huge, bipartisan concern from Congress.”