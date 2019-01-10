Obama 2.0?: During a trip to Cairo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo drew a stark contrast between Trump and former President Barack Obama. But the two have something in common: They’ve both struggled to extract Egypt from conflicts in the Middle East.

Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

President Donald Trump holds up a belt buckle given to him by the rancher Monty Awbrey during a roundtable on immigration and border security at U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, while on visit to the southern border, in McAllen, Texas. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

How the Housing Crisis Could Imperil Trump’s Presidency (Derek Thompson)

“Young Americans don’t seem remotely interested in becoming cement masons or carpenters. That means the housing industry would vastly benefit from an influx of immigrants—precisely the thing Trump wants to stop at all costs with a giant border wall.” → Read on.

Trump the Toddler (Adam Serwer)

“If Democrats allow Trump to use the well-being of the American people as a hostage, then he will do it again every time he is denied. As any parent knows, rewarding misbehavior only invites more of it.” → Read on.

A Border Is Not a Wall (Alexis C. Madrigal)

“Borders are an invention, and not even an especially old one. Predated by the printing press by a good 200 years, borders are constantly under revision. Even the zone of the border itself, the Supreme Court has held, extends far beyond the technical outline of a nation. Imagine the border as the human-made thing that it is, and it’s no longer surprising that it takes a multitude of forms: a line on a map, a fence, a bundle of legal agreements, a set of sensors, a room in an airport, a metaphor.” → Read on.

Paul Whelan, the U.S. Citizen Arrested in Moscow, Is Not a Spy (John Sipher)

“In any event, Putin certainly knows that Whelan is not a U.S. spy. He knows how the United States operates in Moscow. He has been in the middle of the many cases, arrests, flaps, defections, and efforts to deceive and thwart U.S. intelligence efforts. He is well aware that Whelan’s activities are not consistent with U.S. practice. While there may be any number of motivations for Whelan’s arrest, most attention has centered on the notion of a potential swap for the recently arrested Russian operative Maria Butina.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

