“‘General’ McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama,” Trump tweeted after the general said the president was “immoral” in an interview with ABC News. “Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!”

Trump also dropped in promotions for positively framed books about his presidency by two of his allies: Sebastian Gorka, the former White House adviser who was forced out amid reports of his membership in a Hungarian group sympathetic to Nazis, and Stephen Moore, a conservative economic adviser. And he trumpeted strong economic news—though he said little about the falling stock market—and other accomplishments by his administration in 2018.

But the bulk of his holiday tweets revolved, in some way or another, around the fight over the southern border wall that precipitated the government shutdown. The president repeated his dubious claims that Mexico would be “paying for the Wall,” as he famously promised during his campaign, through the increased economic output that would be generated by a new trade deal revising NAFTA. At one point, Trump blamed the deaths of two migrant children detained at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facilities on the Democrats, and he accused them of not caring about “Open Borders and all of the crime and drugs that Open Borders bring.” He oscillated between that hard-edged tone on the shutdown and the hint of a more flexible position, which was embedded in a tweet inviting Nancy Pelosi, the incoming House speaker, to “make a deal?”

Among the more notable tweets was a false accusation that the Obamas had built a “ten-foot Wall” around their D.C. house, along with a message that compared the efficacy of walls in general to the enduring utility of wheels.

...Remember this. Throughout the ages some things NEVER get better and NEVER change. You have Walls and you have Wheels. It was ALWAYS that way and it will ALWAYS be that way! Please explain to the Democrats that there can NEVER be a replacement for a good old fashioned WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Perhaps the most jarring tweet, however, was Trump’s initial New Year’s message to the country, delivered in the digital scream of caps lock. (Note: This was not Trump’s first tweet of 2019—that honor was reserved for a book plug for Gorka.)

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Part celebratory, part boastful, and part resentful, it was a fitting message from a president who sees himself constantly under siege, and one that resembled an often recirculated 2013 tweet, in which Trump extended best wishes to those commemorating the anniversary of 9/11, “even the haters and the losers.” A day later, the president even suggested that he should take his own advice: In a rare moment of self-reflection during his first Cabinet meeting of the year, the president said his job would be “a lot easier if I just relaxed and enjoyed the presidency like a lot of other people have done.”