What We’re Following Today

It’s Friday, January 25. On the 35th day of the government shutdown, federal employees missed their second consecutive paycheck, and travel was delayed across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted incoming flights at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, citing a staffing shortage. Escalating consequences appeared to cause President Donald Trump to capitulate.

Too Much Pressure: In an afternoon address from the Rose Garden, Trump agreed to sign a continuing resolution to fund the government through February 15, without $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall—the same deal that the president rejected before. Both the House and Senate are expected to pass the legislation on Friday night.

No Stone Unturned: Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted and arrested the Trump ally and former campaign adviser Roger Stone, alleging that he had served as a go-between for the campaign and WikiLeaks, to coordinate the release of damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Stone, the self-described “dirty trickster” of Republican politics, has a long history of involvement in Trumpworld: He and Trump met—and hit it off—in the 1980s. In an interview on Friday, Stone pledged to never turn on the president, and called the charges against him “bogus.”