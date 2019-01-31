Chris Christie’s New Book: In a wide-ranging interview, the former New Jersey governor defends his brand of confrontational politics, and attempts to explain the president’s operating style. “If he thinks you’re very loyal, he doesn’t pay any attention to you,” Christie told McKay Coppins . “He’s trying to win over the people who he doesn’t perceive as loyal.”

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

President Donald Trump listens as he meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. (Jim Young / Reuters)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Could Black English Mean a Prison Sentence? (John McWhorter)

“A black man on the phone from a jail in San Francisco said, in 2015, ‘He come tell ’bout I’m gonna take the TV,’ which meant that this man was not going to do so. The transcriber listening in couldn’t understand the first part, apparently, and recorded the whole statement as ‘I’m gonna take the TV.’” → Read on.

The Threat of Threat Assessments (Peter Beinart)

“For all his lies and crimes, Trump over the past several years has asked some legitimate questions about America’s expansive role in the world, questions shared by many Americans in both parties. The threat assessment is a case study in how to evade them.” → Read on.

The Unstoppable Spread of Lethal Drones (Conor Friedersdorf)

“Drones capable of taking down a commercial aircraft are already easy to get. And even as non-state actors marshal the least sophisticated drones to mount attacks, state actors are pouring money into more sophisticated drones that will proliferate as surely as their predecessors.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

