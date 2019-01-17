Beto Watch: Beto O’Rourke hasn’t said if he’s running for president, but some Democratic operatives are building a campaign for him anyway.

—Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal

(Benjamin Lowy / Getty / The Atlantic)

“The United States has grown wary of impeachment. The history of its application is widely misunderstood, leading Americans to mistake it for a dangerous threat to the constitutional order. That is precisely backwards. It is absurd to suggest that the Constitution would delineate a mechanism too potent to ever actually be employed.” → Read on.

“When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested this month that the United States should tax income over $10 million by 70 percent, it galvanized something unusual: a broad and substantive national conversation about the design and purpose of federal tax policy. No, I’m just kidding. It kicked off a lot of screaming about socialism, especially on cable news.” → Read on.

“Taken as a whole, Barr’s testimony is less comforting than it seemed. Barr is a respected party elder who possesses the legitimacy, legal acumen, and ideological convictions to shield the president and undermine the rule of law without committing the sort of ham-handed errors that could turn the public or Congress further against Trump.” → Read on.

(Samuel Corum / Anadolu Agency / Getty)

Unthinkable is The Atlantic’s catalog of 50 incidents from the first two years of President Trump’s first term in office, ranked—highly subjectively!—according to both their outlandishness and their importance.

At No. 2: “Very fine people, on both sides.”

Join the conversation: Which moments from the Trump presidency would you add to this list? Email us at letters@theatlantic.com with the subject line “Unthinkable,” and include your full name, city, and state. Or tweet using the hashtag #TrumpUnthinkable.

Readers told us:

“My specific addition would be his accusation that Obama bugged him late in 2016.”

—Scott Brown, Carmel Valley, California

“The list doesn’t address candidate Trump … but in some ways that list is even more worrying, because it demonstrates just how ugly the mood in our country has become.”

—Steven Coleman, Townsend, Massachusetts

Snapshot

A federal worker collects a free bag of groceries from Kraft Foods on the 27th day of the partial government shutdown in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

