It’s Monday, January 7. President Donald Trump said he’ll address the nation on Tuesday night about the ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 17th day. Trump also plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.

A Revealing Conversation: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes over the weekend suggests that the incoming representative wants to be an insider, not an agitator . “Let's just get things done,” Ocasio-Cortez told our own Russell Berman earlier this fall. “I'll be really quiet if we get things done. If we pass Medicare for all, I'm going to be silent as a lamb.”

The Court on Gerrymandering: The Supreme Court said on Friday that it would take up partisan-gerrymandering cases from North Carolina and Maryland. The Court likely won’t rule such activities unconstitutional , and instead might prohibit states from establishing independent redistricting commissions.

The Normalization of Norm-Shattering: An expletive about the president from Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib could foreshadow a drumbeat of norm-breaking on the left —similar to Donald Trump’s effect on the GOP.

— Elaine Godfrey

Your Shutdown Stories

On Friday, we asked you to tell us how the partial government shutdown might be affecting you.

Reader Melissa H. wrote in to explain how the shutdown is affecting her business: “My husband and I own a business in Yosemite West, a private community inside the gates of Yosemite National Park. We rent our own cottage to park visitors and manage three other houses that do the same,” she writes. “Winter can be a slow season in the park, but all the houses were fully booked for the holidays … Now we have almost no inquiries for the rest of the winter, including the normally busy holiday weekends in January and February. March is looking pretty dreary, too.”

Reader Gloria F. is part of a Washington State group that works with the Colville National Forest on conservation projects. She writes that work has slowed on a big new project “because the CNF is not allowed to work with us during the shutdown. What does that mean? We lose valuable time, the grant money is at risk if we go past the deadline, the public gets frustrated, and most important, the vital work that needs to be done to protect our forests and homes gets delayed.”

