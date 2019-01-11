“It’s as though the writers of Groundhog Day, Towering Inferno, and VEEP got together over a drink, and this is what they came up with,” said one senior House Republican aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the press.

Taking a closer look at the many events of this week, however, it’s clear how they were never really designed for reaching compromise—but rather, for shoring up support within one’s own party.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence arrived with a cadre of aides and Secret Service agents to the Hill to update the House Republican conference on the status of the shutdown. Joining him were Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought.

As the scenario might imply, it’s not often that such high-ranking officials simultaneously trudge across town to brief the lower chamber. Accordingly, several optimistic aides I spoke with ahead of the meeting mused that officials were there to lay out a path forward—whether to announce that a new deal with Democrats was in the works, or prepare lawmakers for the declaration of a national emergency.

Yet Pence and his cohort did not plant the seeds of a cease-fire. Instead, they reiterated a call to arms. “He’s investing in GOP solidarity,” a senior aide to a GOP member close to Pence told me that day. “Not deal making with Democrats.”

Indeed, at the time, the White House was antsy over cracks forming in the Republican conference, according to two House GOP aides with direct knowledge of communications from the West Wing, who asked for anonymity to discuss the private calls. On Monday and Tuesday, the sources said, President Donald Trump had phoned allies on the Hill asking for estimates on just how many Republicans could potentially defect and side with Democrats’ effort to reopen the government piecemeal. He tasked Pence with keeping that number in check.

For administration officials, Tuesday’s Hill visit was thus an effort to maintain a unified front, not present new paths toward reopening the government. According to aides in the room, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the private gathering, Nielsen spent much of the conference laying out crime statistics related to illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was a way to encourage GOP lawmakers that this was a crisis worth standing firm on.

The lawmakers received no guidance on when, or how, the partial shutdown may end. Which helps explain why Tuesday night was even more confusing for some Republicans: By the end of a day that saw a vice-presidential briefing and formal remarks from Trump in the Oval Office, officials were no closer to a solution.