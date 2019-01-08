What We’re Following Today

It’s Tuesday, January 8. President Donald Trump will address the country at 9 p.m. ET about immigration, his proposed border wall, and the ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 18th day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will deliver a joint response from the Capitol, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will live-stream his own separate remarks.

We’ll Do It Live: All the major television networks are expected to carry the president’s broadcast. This is a mistake, argues James Fallows, because “nearly everything Trump says on this topic is intentionally inflammatory and either carelessly or deliberately untrue .”

Destined to Fail: Vice President Mike Pence spent the weekend leading negotiations to reopen the government, but he was never really expected to succeed . “Pence’s negotiating partners saw him as a man sidelined,” writes Elaina Plott, “a status that has increasingly defined the vice president’s tenure.”