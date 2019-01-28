— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris speaks as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, on Sunday. (Tony Avelar / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Trump’s Lawyers Need to Worry About More Than Winning (Bob Bauer)

“Trump’s lawyers have the professional independence and ethical responsibility to do what they can to divert him from this path, or any other, that leads to serious harm to the nation’s democratic processes and institutions.” → Read on.

Trump Is Destroying His Own Case for a National Emergency (Elizabeth Goitein)

“A president using emergency powers to thwart Congress’s will, in a situation where Congress has had ample time to express it, is like a doctor relying on an advance directive to deny life-saving treatment to a patient who is conscious and clearly asking to be saved.” → Read on.

The Terrorism That Doesn’t Spark a Panic (Adam Serwer)

“But there’s one spike in violence that the president rarely acknowledges or even mentions, and it’s the rise in far-right terror that has accompanied his ascension to the White House.” → Read on.

The Ex-Starbucks CEO May Save the Democratic Party From Itself (David Frum)

“If you seriously believe that the Trump presidency presents a unique threat to American democracy, you want the safer choice, not the risky one. You want the candidate with the broadest possible appeal, not the most sectarian.” → Read on.

