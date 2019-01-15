There’s been the pushback against independent redistricting reform from Democrats in several states. In Virginia, for example, the process for getting an initiative on the ballot would require it passing the legislature in two consecutive sessions. With Democrats hoping to take the majority in November 2019 races, though, Democratic leaders in the state aren’t eager to give up the power right at the moment when they might get to use it to their own advantage.

“We’ll do everything we can to take as much of the politics out and do it fairly,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said at an event in December promoting Democratic efforts in the state, when pressed if he’d support an independent commission.

This year, the Obama-backed NDRC group will be backing candidates in state races in Kentucky, Louisiana and Virginia, as well as one for a seat on the Wisconsin state supreme court. Next year, the emphasis will be on Florida, Georgia, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina, in the hopes of at least chipping away at the massive Republican advantages in those states. The non-profit affiliated with the group is also already supporting litigation around changing the districts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“The fight against gerrymandering is about fairness,” Holder said, noting that he sees the next two years as a crucial opportunity. “It is about ensuring that every American has an equal say in our government and that our elected officials truly represent the will of the people. We will continue using every tool at our disposal to make real a fair redistricting process in the states.”

Schwarzenegger and the NDRC backed many of the same efforts in 2018. But Schwarzenegger said he’s not looking for an official partnership.

“It’s the definition of what is fair. I don’t want them to define what is fair. I’m the only one that I know, having been around the country and done this, that really does not care. I don’t even ask anybody when I come to a state, is this favoring the Democrats or the Republicans. I never even talk about that. It doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

The Schwarzenegger event was a mix of activists who’d flown in from all over the country, a collection of operatives from Common Cause and other groups, curious USC students and a few stragglers who seemed to have come by for the free food and a glimpse at the old movie star.

Claster, the data analyst, walked the crowd through voter data and broke down the elements of the winning campaigns. Wording like “Voters Not Politicians” (the name of the Michigan campaign) helps, or lines like, “votes should pick their elected officials, not the other way around,” which he said polled well in every state. He advised targeting Republicans with endorsements from Republican leaders and Democrats with Democratic leaders. It takes cash. The Utah campaign featured commercials starring actors Ed Helms and Jennifer Lawrence.