Striking in Solidarity: More than 30,000 teachers in Los Angeles are striking for smaller class sizes and more funding for support staff. A sense of solidarity with the district’s students—73 percent of whom are Latino—is playing a large role in driving them to the picket line , some told The Atlantic’s Alia Wong.

Two years into President Trump’s first term in office, The Atlantic looks back on the moments that have defined his presidency. Unthinkable is our catalog of 50 of the most improbable incidents to date —from the truly outlandish to the truly destructive—that under any previous administration, Democratic or Republican, would still have been unthinkable. At number five: When Trump fired then FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017.

Ten-year-old Alessandro Niculescu holds up a sign in the rain during a teacher strike outside John Marshall High School in Los Angeles. Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers are striking after contentious contract negotiations failed in the nation's second-largest school district. (Ringo H. W. Chiu / AP)

Eric W. Orts argued earlier this month for a U.S. Senate that isn’t made up of two senators per state: Allocate one seat to each state, and apportion other seats based on state population.

"The constitutional designers had an elegant plan when they created the Senate and the House," Brad Vanderzanden of Knoxville, Tennessee, wrote. "If people really want to change the Senate to reflect the size of states, then just abolish the Senate."

"I have a better idea: one senator from each state, elected for a six-year term, and 50 senators elected at-large for 12-year terms," writes Daniel R. Van Wyk of Everett, Washington.

What’s the Difference Between Iowa Representative Steve King and Donald Trump? (Adam Serwer)

“In 2014, as Trump was mulling a run for president, he made an appearance in Iowa with King, calling him ‘special guy, a smart person, with really the right views on almost everything,’ and noting that their views on the issues were so similar that ‘we don’t even have to compare notes.’” → Read on.

Subpoena the Trump-Putin Interpreter (David Frum)

“There’s only one American who does know: Marina Gross, the professional interpreter who assisted Trump. Should she be asked? It’s a tough, tough, tough question.” → Read on.