What We’re Following Today

It's Thursday, January 3. More than 100 congressional freshmen were sworn in today. Here’s what we were keeping an eye on:

New Speaker: Members of the 116th Congress, the most diverse Congress in America’s history, were sworn in. Nancy Pelosi was elected as speaker—despite a few Democratic defections, many from freshmen representatives—of the now Democrat-controlled House . Most Republican representatives voted for the minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Making Things Awkward: The partial government shutdown, now in its 13th day, is far from the environment that House Democrats wanted to enter when they regained power. More on the first day of the new Congress below.

Look Over Here: In a rare impromptu White House press briefing , President Donald Trump made a show of not budging on his demands for border-wall funding. He took no questions from reporters.

The Politics of Climate Change: Former Vice President Al Gore rarely wades into the political arena these days, though he does say he thinks the 2020 election will be a “ political tipping point ” for climate change.

— Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal

Welcome to the 116th Congress