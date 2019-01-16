Gearing Up for 2020: As the Democratic primary heats up, it’s becoming clearer that many potential contenders are already developing aggressive policies to combat the racial wealth gap , reports Vann R. Newkirk II. In other 2020 news, a federal judge has held that the Trump administration’s proposal to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census is unconstitutional—but the Supreme Court could still review the decision .

Unthinkable

Unthinkable is The Atlantic’s catalog of 50 incidents from the first two years of President Trump’s first term in office, ranked—highly subjectively!—according to both their outlandishness and their importance.

At No. 3: Trump is the first modern president not to release his tax returns. He’s also making substantial money outside the presidency.

Readers told us:

“Even more important, and even more unthinkable (although not attributable to this presidency), are the facts that virtually no Republican in Congress has challenged this president when any of these 50 events have occurred.”

— John Crusius of Seattle, Washington

“To me, the biggest damage may be the abandoned treaties and NATO support.”

— Paul David Musgrave of McDade, Texas

“In New Bern, North Carolina, as he was looking at the aftermath of the hurricane, Trump said to a homeowner with a big boat in his front yard, ‘At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.’”

— Ann Ringland, Durham, North Carolina

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib laugh as they wait for other freshman legislators to deliver a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for an end to the government shutdown. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Will Barr Defend the Constitution or Trump? (Adam Serwer)

“Barr has said he won’t be bullied into being a Trump crony. But that doesn’t mean he won’t do exactly what Trump wants him to do. It might just mean he doesn’t need to be bullied into it.” → Read on.

Nancy Pelosi Is Winning (Peter Beinart)

“She’s not only refusing Donald Trump’s demand for a border wall. She’s trying to cripple his presidency. And she may well succeed.” → Read on.

The Real Significance of the FBI’s Probe Into Trump (Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes)

“It is quite another thing to learn that the FBI actually took the investigative step of identifying the president personally—not just his campaign or his associates—as the focus of a counterintelligence probe.” → Read on.

