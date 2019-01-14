Read: Lindsey Graham doesn’t want a primary

The next day, Graham took to the president’s other favored medium, Twitter, and despaired of a “complete stalemate right now in Congress.” He said Trump “strongly believes he has power to declare a national emergency to build a wall. Will that approach work? I don’t know.” Within two hours, he had moved from posing the question to endorsing the nuclear option: “Time for President @realDonaldTrump to use emergency powers to build Wall/Barrier. I hope it works.” On Friday, he reported a meeting with the president and escalated his encouragement. “Declare a national emergency NOW,” he tweeted. “Build a wall NOW.”

On Sunday, Graham seemed to back away from his own rhetoric, calling for Trump to accept a short-term budget bill to reopen the government for several weeks while negotiations continue. He labeled an emergency declaration “the last option.”

“Before he pulls the plug on the legislative option—and I think we are almost there—I would urge them to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks, before he pulls the plug,” Graham said on Fox News Sunday. “See if we can get a deal. If we can’t at the end of three weeks, all bets are off. See if he can do it by himself through the emergency powers. That’s my recommendation.”

Read: Why hasn’t Trump folded?

Graham suggested such a deal would conform to the broad outlines that have been bandied about for months, if not years: wall funding in exchange for permanent legal status for Dreamers, the young adults brought to the country illegally as children and protected by Obama-era rules known as DACA. He added that Temporary Protected Status recipients, foreigners allowed to move here after disasters in their home countries, could also be protected; the Trump administration has been discontinuing the program for several countries, ending the legal status of tens of thousands of immigrants who in many cases have lived here for decades.

“I don’t want to speak for the president,” Graham said. “I don’t want to lock him in, but I’m confident what I just described with a few other things would be a deal acceptable to the White House.” However, that faith runs counter to history—Trump has refused various DACA deals before, as CNN has documented. It’s also not clear that House Democrats would accept such a deal, which Pelosi flatly rejected before the shutdown began in December; shortly after she reclaimed the speaker’s gavel earlier this month, she opposed any funding for a border wall that she called “an immorality” and “a waste of money.”

Read: Congresswoman, interrupted

Other congressional Republicans appearing on the Sunday-morning talk shows did not race to endorse Graham’s push for a short-term budget bill. The No. 2 House Republican, Representative Steve Scalise, questioned the logic behind the so-called bridge deal.