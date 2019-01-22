On the Docket: The Supreme Court ruled to temporarily allow the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people from serving in the military go into effect. The justices also agreed to take up a major gun case for the first time in almost a decade.

Also Read: This 2017 account from a transgender CIA officer, shortly after Trump tweeted a transgender military-service ban.

—Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

A furloughed EPA worker, Jeff Herrema, holds a sign outside the offices of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, in Park Hills, Kentucky. Bryan Woolston / AP

Ideas From The Atlantic

What the Camp Fire Revealed (Annie Lowrey)

“People with very low incomes, the disabled, and the elderly are less likely to have technologies that might alert them to a fire speeding their way or a hurricane about to bear down. In part for this reason, the average age of those who died in the Camp Fire was estimated at 71.” → Read on.

Trump’s Hostage Attempt Is Going Miserably Wrong (David Frum)

“The shutdown was a demand for unconditional surrender. Unfortunately for him, the president lacks the political realism to recognize that he doesn’t have the clout to impose that surrender.” → Read on.

Stop Trusting Viral Videos (Ian Bogost)

“Film and photography purport to capture events as they really took place in the world, so it’s always tempting to take them at their word. But when multiple videos present multiple possible truths, which one is to be believed?” → Read on.

The Coast Guard During the Shutdown

“The problem is we don't actually have a shutdown. It's a semi-shutdown … a faux shutdown. The vast majority of the American public has no clue except maybe they've heard there's drama in Wash DC., or maybe they were on vacation but couldn't get in to see the Grand Canyon.” A reader who is part of a Coast Guard family shares a few thoughts with James Fallows. → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

