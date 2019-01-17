Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

On this week’s show, Alex Wagner chats with Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer about the startling news of an FBI investigation that asked if President Trump was secretly working on behalf of Russia.

Frank and Alex debate how exactly to explain President Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin: handler and asset or mere man-crush?

The news of the week didn’t stop there though. In the following days, it emerged that Trump has gone to “extraordinary lengths” to conceal details of his conversations with Vladimir Putin and that he’d even discussed withdrawing the United States from NATO.

Listen in for how to weather what feels like the documentary remake of The Manchurian Candidate. Is the president working for a foreign power? Can one connect the dots without leaving the walls covered in pushpins and red thread?

Voices

Alex Wagner (@AlexWagner)

Franklin Foer (@FranklinFoer)