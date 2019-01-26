Before there was Jill Stein, there was Ralph Nader. Before there was Nader, there was Ross Perot.
None won. All argued that the Republican Party and Democratic Party were basically the same, and the only way to make real change was to ditch them both. Each was blamed for siphoning off enough votes to throw the presidential elections.
These days, the difference between the parties is starker than it’s ever been in modern times. Yet here comes Howard Schultz, a billionaire who feels he might be the answer to American politics, and that he’d run for president as an independent.
Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, will say in a 60 Minutes interview already recorded, but airing on Sunday that he is thinking very seriously about a presidential run—but stop short of a full announcement.
He will make clear, however, that it would be as an independent if he moves forward.
Already, top Democratic operatives working for presidential candidates and beyond say they’re worried that the only thing he’ll accomplish is making sure Donald Trump gets re-elected. It’s more than just sniping at a prospective opponent—word that he might invest in an independent run has many of them clearly worried about how he’d split votes in a general election.
Schultz has been seeming to move toward a run for months, with interviews and speeches around the country about the more inclusive policies that he says he pioneered while in charge of the company over two stints, totaling 24 years. He also talks about what his vision of America is, much of it informed by a trip he took to Auschwitz, which he talks about in an emotional story.
In a conversation with Scott Pelley, Schultz called this “a most fragile time.”
“Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics,” he says, according to CBS promotional material, which did not include the part of the interview in which Pelley asks him about running himself. Other people familiar with the interview relayed his answers about those questions.
Aides to Schultz did not respond to requests for comment.
“Trump’s strategy has always been divide and conquer, and this plays directly into his hands,” said one Democratic strategist, who was wary of taking on Schultz openly ahead of any announcement. “He’s Ralph Nader without any of Nader’s redeeming qualities. What’s his value proposition for the America? Make America like a corporate chain?”
Schultz, a lifelong Democrat, would run under the theory that the answer to the political division in the country right now is moving away from party politics. There’s little evidence to support that, as people report being more polarized and partisan, devoted to their own party and demonizing the other. For all the prominent Republicans who say they don’t like Trump, the president’s overall approval numbers among voters within his party remain sky high, according to polls. Schultz would have to convince millions of them to abandon the party to vote for him, while drawing enough Democratic votes away from a party that is energized and excited about taking out the president.
And at 65, he’d have to do that as an older white man who’s never run for office before, and has zero national name recognition. There is, however, Schultz’s fortune, estimated at $3.3 billion.
A crew was recently spotted filming at the Starbucks location in Pike Place in Seattle, a tourist spot called the chain’s first location, according to The Seattle Times.
“There’s a lot of things I can do as a private citizen other than a run for the presidency of the United States,” he said last June in an interview on CNBC announcing he was stepping down. He added: “I don’t know what that means right now.”
But he spoke in that interview about fighting for dignity, a topic he was particularly vocal about after the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville that Donald Trump equivocated on. He said he’d delayed his own exit from Starbucks to deal with the fallout from the incident last year when two black men in Philadelphia were asked to leave one of the chain’s stores.
For the last year, Schultz has been investing in burnishing his image and strategizing, by hiring a number of experienced consultants—most prominently Steve Schmidt, the 2008 campaign manager for John McCain, who’s spent the last 10 years on a mea culpa tour for his hand in Sarah Palin’s selection as the running mate that took him first to being a MSNBC contributor, and then to leaving the Republican Party and now to guiding this effort.
Schultz wrote a book, For the Love of Country, co-authored with Rajiv Chandrasekaran, a former Washington Post reporter who’s been on staff with him for years, and continues to be in his inner circle planning the run. Another, From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America, is out Jan. 28.
Tina Podlodowski, the Washington State Democratic chair, blasted the idea of Schultz running as an independent in the press last week, and added to that Friday in a fundraising email sent out to donors, with the subject line “Howard Schultz could secure Trump’s re-election.”
“This worst-case scenario keeps me up at night. I want to spend our resources fighting for Democrats up and down the ballot, not fending off Howard Schultz’s independent bid,” she wrote.
Several top Washington State Democrats complained that Schultz was never an active ally on progressive causes. Podlodowski has said publicly she’d like to meet with him to discuss the presidential campaign, but so far has not heard from him or his aides, according to a state party spokesperson.
