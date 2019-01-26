Read: Is Howard Schultz's Spin Bad for Starbucks?

Schultz has been seeming to move toward a run for months, with interviews and speeches around the country about the more inclusive policies that he says he pioneered while in charge of the company over two stints, totaling 24 years. He also talks about what his vision of America is, much of it informed by a trip he took to Auschwitz, which he talks about in an emotional story.

In a conversation with Scott Pelley, Schultz called this “a most fragile time.”

“Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics,” he says, according to CBS promotional material, which did not include the part of the interview in which Pelley asks him about running himself. Other people familiar with the interview relayed his answers about those questions.

Aides to Schultz did not respond to requests for comment.

“Trump’s strategy has always been divide and conquer, and this plays directly into his hands,” said one Democratic strategist, who was wary of taking on Schultz openly ahead of any announcement. “He’s Ralph Nader without any of Nader’s redeeming qualities. What’s his value proposition for the America? Make America like a corporate chain?”

Schultz, a lifelong Democrat, would run under the theory that the answer to the political division in the country right now is moving away from party politics. There’s little evidence to support that, as people report being more polarized and partisan, devoted to their own party and demonizing the other. For all the prominent Republicans who say they don’t like Trump, the president’s overall approval numbers among voters within his party remain sky high, according to polls. Schultz would have to convince millions of them to abandon the party to vote for him, while drawing enough Democratic votes away from a party that is energized and excited about taking out the president.

And at 65, he’d have to do that as an older white man who’s never run for office before, and has zero national name recognition. There is, however, Schultz’s fortune, estimated at $3.3 billion.

A crew was recently spotted filming at the Starbucks location in Pike Place in Seattle, a tourist spot called the chain’s first location, according to The Seattle Times.

“There’s a lot of things I can do as a private citizen other than a run for the presidency of the United States,” he said last June in an interview on CNBC announcing he was stepping down. He added: “I don’t know what that means right now.”

But he spoke in that interview about fighting for dignity, a topic he was particularly vocal about after the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville that Donald Trump equivocated on. He said he’d delayed his own exit from Starbucks to deal with the fallout from the incident last year when two black men in Philadelphia were asked to leave one of the chain’s stores.