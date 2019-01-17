Draft Beto has been casting about without him. To fit with his no PAC money rule from the Senate campaign, they worked with a campaign finance lawyer to establish an account which holds the money they’ve raised. Those funds would be transferred to him within 10 days of him announcing as a candidate.

Draft Beto’s organizers don’t have access to any of the money themselves for operating costs or salaries, wary that people might otherwise accuse them of trying to make money off his name. Nor do they have talking points from him or his staff. But they have coalesced around his most important public statements and provide them to anyone who reaches out and asks about hosting house parties to drum up support. They also provide tips about how to get coverage in the local press, and how attendees should make sure to take pictures to help fan the flames on social media.

“We’re not going to be able to provide a ton of guidance, but we’re going to be able to get it off the ground,” Lerner said.

Michael Trujillo, a Los Angeles-based political consultant who signed on this week, first heard about Draft Beto from a friend who came to his birthday party recently. The friend was Michael Soneff, who’d just signed on as the Nevada and California director for Draft Beto—and who a few weeks later called Trujillo and asked him to sign up.

Now Trujillo is spending a little time each day trying to make more connections. He reached out to Mandate Media, a firm that worked with O’Rourke when he was in the House, to see if they’d sign up to work for Draft Beto. He put in a call to the former chair of the Latino caucus in California, seeing about support.

After working on Hillary Clinton’s campaigns, Trujillo says O’Rourke’s freshness has pulled him in—and that anyway he hasn’t been impressed with any of the other candidates running. He hopes this translates to a job on a campaign, if there is one.

“This is our way of raising our hands and saying, ‘If you’re ready to jump in, here we are,’” Trujillo said.

“Draft” movements don’t have a great track record. For the 2004 election, retired Army General Wesley Clark sparked several websites and small groups to urge him into the race, comparing him to Dwight Eisenhower and raising money and building email lists for him. After about six months, Clark jumped into the race, but his campaign only lasted about six months.

In 2015, a more experienced group of operatives and activists at the group MoveOn.org launched Run Warren Run, trying to convince Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to enter the primaries. She never bit, and eventually they gave up, announcing that though “we've illustrated the huge opening that exists for her, we're resting our case and will stop actively trying to draft her into the race.”

Meanwhile, a few young, inexperienced campaign workers put together a group called Draft Biden to try to convince the then-vice president to run. They raised over a hundred thousand dollars, commissioned meme-ready Obama-style graphics of Biden driving a car, and became a point of contact for those close to Biden, whom they hoped would convince him to run. As it turned out, the people who actually worked on planning a potential Biden campaign didn’t even know who the organizers were.