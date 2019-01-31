I met Christie at a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether the country really needs more “in-your-face politics.” He also talked about why Trump surrounds himself with “grifters” and “felons,” whether he could do a better job than Mike Pence as vice president, and what he thinks of the other Trump tell-all that came out this week. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

McKay Coppins: Your book is framed in part as a defense of what you call “in-your-face politics.” Right now lot of people feel like we need less of that. How do you respond to them?

Chris Christie: I disagree. When I talk about in-your-face politics, it’s about authenticity. It’s not a schtick. When I was governor, I would say, “Listen, if people want to have a confrontation with me, I’m not going to be a heavy bag.” I’m not going to initiate the confrontation, but in today’s society, if you decide you want a confrontation, a public official is not required to be demure and take it. It doesn’t mean you rise to every piece of bait, but you pick your spots.

I think what Trump did to the brand of in-your-face-politics—“You punch, I punch back; you take me on, I’m gonna take you on”—was that he didn’t have the polish that politics gives the people who have been in it for a while.

Coppins: What do you mean by “polish?”

Christie: The language he used, the swagger, the attitude. My arguments with people most of the time—not every time, but most of the time—were about issues. Trump’s would be like, “You know, I wish it were the old days, where we used to beat guys like that up and put them on a stretcher.” I never said anything like that.

Coppins: You said you can’t rise to every piece of bait. It seems like Trump does.

Christie: He does. He rises to every one of them. And that’s his philosophy—we’ve talked about this. He believes that no punch should be landed without a counterpunch being thrown, and I just don’t believe that’s true. I believe you don’t punch down. And he’s more than happy to punch down, all the time.

Coppins: Your book is part memoir, part political tell-all. But it’s also being received as part act of revenge against the people in Trump’s orbit you think treated you badly. Was that part of your motivation in writing it?

Christie: No. There’s stuff in the book about folks who I have a lot of genuine admiration and affection for: [former Trump campaign manager] Corey Lewandowski, [White House senior adviser] Kellyanne Conway, [former Trump deputy campaign manager] David Bossie, [former White House communications director] Hope Hicks. And then there are others I think deserve to be called out. I don’t think that makes it a tell-all, or a revenge piece. This is not a gossip book, like, Oh, I was in the room and he said this, and he dropped ketchup on his tie.