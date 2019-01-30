The Will of the People?: In November, Utah voters approved a Medicaid expansion that would have ensured free coverage for 150,000 people in the state. Now the Republican legislature is actively trying to place restrictions on that coverage—a move that they say will make it fiscally responsible, but that advocates say is “trampling on the most fundamental principles of representative democracy.”

Bundle Up: Forecasts predicted that some places in America might feel as cold as 50 degrees below zero today, forcing many to stay home from work and school. Some of these forecasts accurately predicted the exact degrees the temperature descended to, demonstrating just how accurate modern weather forecasting has become.

A warning sign is covered by ice at Clark Square Park in Evanston, Illinois. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

The Environmental Issue Republicans Can’t Ignore (Cynthia Barnett)

"We must hope that the red-state governors' attention to water will lead them to act on climate change, because the sorry truth is that even the boldest work on water won't mean much if we can't also stop warming."

can’t also stop warming.” → Read on.

Teaching the Bible in Public Schools Is a Bad Idea—For Christians (Jonathan Merritt)

“If conservative Christians don’t trust public schools to teach their children about sex or science, though, why would they want to outsource instruction about sacred scripture to government employees?” → Read on.

There’s No Case for War With Venezuela (Conor Friedersdorf)

“To me, bluffing when one cannot lawfully follow through is a generally high-risk, foolhardy approach to international relations, but it’s still preferable to the alternative explanation: a risky, unilateral war of choice that shouldn’t even be a possibility.” → Read on.

