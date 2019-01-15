Seeking to assuage Democrats’ fears that he would be beholden to the president, Barr said he feels he can “truly be independent” and would “not be bullied into doing anything I think is wrong.” If Trump directed him to fire Mueller without good cause, he said, then he “would not carry out that instruction.”

"I want special counsel Mueller to discharge his responsibilities as a federal prosecutor and exercise the judgment that he's expected to exercise under the rules and finish his job," Barr said. He also said he “would not allow” Trump to fire a U.S. Attorney “for the purpose of stopping an investigation,” and did not rule out the possibility that Mueller could subpoena Trump. "Well, the question from me would be what's the predicate,” he said of a potential subpoena. “I don't know what the facts are. And if there was a factual basis for doing it, and I couldn't say that it violated established policies, then I wouldn't interfere.”

Nevertheless, Democrats peppered Barr with questions about an unsolicited, 19-page memo he wrote last June, attacking Mueller’s obstruction inquiry as “fatally misconceived” and arguing that Mueller should not be allowed to subpoena the president about obstruction. Barr’s views on the obstruction inquiry have taken on new significance in light of a new New York Times report that frames that aspect of the investigation as a national security imperative. The Times provided a new window into how top FBI officials’ perception of the Russia investigation shifted after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the federal probe of his campaign team. “Not only would it be an issue of obstructing an investigation,” the FBI’s former top lawyer, James Baker, told lawmakers last year. “But the obstruction itself would hurt our ability to figure out what the Russians had done, and that is what would be the threat to national security.”

FBI leaders, in other words, felt that Trump’s attempt to obstruct the Russia investigation—he told NBC’s Lester Holt that he fired Comey because of “this Russia thing”—was itself a serious national security issue.

Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein asked Barr how he could oversee an investigation that he had attacked while being in the dark about the facts. The memo, she said, raises "serious questions" about Barr’s views on executive authority and whether he thinks the president is above the law. Barr replied that the memo was “narrow in scope” and did not make the argument that a president could never obstruct justice. He also defended his decision to write it in the first place: "It's very common for me and other former senior officials to weigh in on matters that they think may be ill advised and may have ramifications down the road," he said. It isn’t clear, though, why Barr gave the memo to Trump’s personal lawyers, including Jay Sekulow and Emmet Flood, if his intention was to warn prosecutors of the consequences of an obstruction inquiry.