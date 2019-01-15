Why Now?: Representative Steve King’s xenophobia has been in public view for many years. Russell Berman explores why Republicans are just now starting to condemn him .

— Olivia Paschal

Unthinkable

(Mikhail Klimentyev / AFP / Getty)

Two years into President Trump’s first term in office, The Atlantic looks back on the moments that have defined his presidency. Unthinkable is our catalog of 50 incidents, ranked—highly subjectively!—according to both their outlandishness and their importance. At number four: Putin and Trump meeting, without chaperones.

Join the conversation: Which moments from the Trump presidency would you add to this list? Email us at letters@theatlantic.com with the subject line “Unthinkable,” and include your full name, city, and state. Or tweet using the hashtag #TrumpUnthinkable.

Snapshot

Trump stands in front of a table full of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House, assembled in preparation for a reception for the Clemson Tigers college football championship team. (Susan Walsh / AP)

The Conversation

After a visit to the Lincoln Memorial last week, George Packer wrote that this iteration of the government shutdown was “what the suicide of a great democracy looks like.” Atlantic readers responded:

“I found the article very moving until I got toward the end. Then I was disappointed,” Mary I. Williams of Elizabethton, Tennessee, wrote. “This nation is dividing and picking sides. I had hoped I was reading a neutral article, one that was based on the concerns of its people. Instead, at the end you seem to blame President Trump for all of the issues and the shutdown. Yes, he made the decision to shut down, but we seem to have two equally stubborn opposing sides.”

Read more reader responses.

Ideas From The Atlantic

The President’s Big-Mac Feast Was an Argument About Government, Political Messaging, and Himself (Megan Garber)

“Taste was not, by all appearances, a top concern when it came to the culinary offerings that the White House presented to visiting members of the Clemson Tigers football team on Monday evening. It was the visuals, instead—items from McDonald’s, from Wendy’s, from Burger King, from Domino’s, carefully piled atop silver platters—that were the point … This was a thoroughly Trumpian strain of spectacle, meant to hijack attention and go viral.” → Read on.