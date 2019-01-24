Read: Elizabeth Warren’s early stroke of genius

Historically, candidates have been winnowed from the field by three principal forces. The most important has been fundraising, which typically atrophies if they don’t perform well early on, especially in Iowa and New Hampshire. “You run out of money, you are out of gas, you can’t continue,” says veteran Democratic strategist Joe Trippi, who served as Howard Dean’s campaign manager in 2004. “I still think that’s the only reason anybody gets out of the race ever.”

The second factor has been that candidates who lag in the initial contests invariably receive less media attention. Finally, they face the third winnowing force, what Devine calls a “catch-22” among voters: Most voters will only support candidates they believe can win, and they take their cues on who can win from the earliest results. “The vote is too meaningful for them in this primary process,” Devine says. “They are not going to waste it on somebody who doesn’t have a legitimate chance of winning.”

The new dynamics of fundraising and communication may largely neutralize the first two factors. Trippi, who pioneered the use of online fundraising in Dean’s campaign, says the huge pool of small donors that Democrats have assembled since the early 2000s could allow even candidates who don’t run well in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina to raise enough money to compete in the larger states that come later. “The harsh fundraising dive that happens to many candidates when they don’t perform in Iowa and New Hampshire may not be as steep,” he says. And while media attention will likely be curtailed for candidates who finish out of the top tier in Iowa and New Hampshire, the prevalence of televised debates, as well the ability to communicate directly through social media, will leave them more capacity to reach voters in large numbers than earlier also-rans in the first states.

But the third traditional winnowing factor—the credibility and momentum that flow from performing well in Iowa and New Hampshire—may be undiminished, giving those early states the same power they’ve had before. Amid all the other changes in the process, Democrats since 1976 have only once selected a nominee who didn’t win either the Iowa caucus or the New Hampshire primary, and even that example comes with an asterisk. In 1992, home-state Senator Tom Harkin won Iowa, and Bill Clinton, the eventual nominee, only took second in New Hampshire (though his finish, after battling back from a cascade of scandals, nevertheless gave him momentum as the self-proclaimed “comeback kid”).

In every Democratic nomination contest since 2000, the total number of primaries and caucuses won by candidates who did not first win in Iowa or New Hampshire is just five. In 2004, John Edwards won his home state of North Carolina and neighboring South Carolina, and Howard Dean won his home state of Vermont and Washington, D.C. (which voted that year before Iowa and New Hampshire). When retired General Wesley Clark took Oklahoma in 2004, he became the only Democratic candidate in this century who, after losing Iowa or New Hampshire, won a state in which he didn’t have a home-court advantage.