Like many in the foreign-policy community, Ford criticized what he called the “sloppy” and “haphazard” rollout of the president’s decision, which took U.S. allies and even senior members of Trump’s government by surprise. “But that’s an implementation problem,” the former ambassador told me in a phone interview on Thursday. “I think the overall thrust of the policy decision was correct.”

It may also be just the start of a broader redeployment of U.S. forces out of the region, which Trump has repeatedly called for against the wishes of Mattis and other top advisers. CNN reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. defense official, that Trump’s decision to remove ground forces from Syria likely also meant an end to air strikes in the country. And in the evening, The New York Times reported that the administration was planning to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan by 7,000, or about half of the total U.S. military presence that remains after 17 years of war. In a resignation letter to the president, Mattis strongly hinted that Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria without consulting U.S. allies had, at least in part, caused him to quit. “While the U.S. remains the indispensable nation in the free world,” Mattis wrote, “we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances or showing respect to those allies.”

However hasty, the withdrawal from Syria reflects not only Trump’s oft-expressed desire to pull back on U.S. military intervention in the Middle East, but a more expansive Syria strategy that the president never bought into, said Nicholas Heras, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security. What had been a narrow mission to combat ISIS seemed to expand over the summer into a proxy war against Iran and Russia. “There’s complete confusion now in the Syria strategy,” Heras said.

Yet Trump’s reticence about the United States’ ongoing involvement in faraway conflicts may resonate beyond his conservative base, finding common cause with millions of Americans who have grown weary of the decades-long post-9/11 wars. And the loud clamor of opposition to the president’s decision stands in contrast to the scale of the U.S. military presence in Syria. The approximately 2,200 troops stationed there are down from a reported peak of around 4,000 and a far cry from the more than 100,000 American soldiers who were deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan at one time. Around 5,000 troops are now fighting ISIS in Iraq.

Most of the troops currently in Syria are not involved in combat operations; they’re serving in a training capacity, protecting the Syria-Turkey border, conducting patrols, or providing cover for supply convoys in and out of the eastern part of the country, Heras said.

That modest scope was no match for the more grandiose ambitions of some in the government who spoke of using the U.S. military to compel the Iranians to withdraw, to secure a peace agreement between Bashar al-Assad’s government and rebel forces, or to keep the peace between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds. All those goals were “mission impossible for the troops,” Ford said.