But when it came to the President Bush, his tweets were respectful and presidential. “Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush,” wrote Trump.

Immediately following Bush’s death, he and First Lady Melania Trump lauded the 41st president as a leader of “unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country.”

“Our hearts ache with his loss.”

It was a glimpse of grace in an era that has consistently promised anything but, made all the more poignant by the weary truth that as soon as tomorrow, with new irritations to air and new tweets to tweet, it would be gone.

Perhaps in another time this fact might not be exceptional—that the President of the United States had not insulted the life of a former commander-in-chief and war hero as it came to an end. Because just over three months ago, Trump had shown his willingness to take his grievances and hold his grudges against his critics even after they had passed, refusing to honor the late Senator John McCain as the rest of the nation mourned.

Like McCain, Bush had openly criticized Trump as he rose the ranks of the party. In 2016, he called the then-candidate a “blowhard” and confirmed that he voted for Hillary Clinton. It was the crunch of the apple, the kind of offense that has sent many fellow Republicans to Trump’s blacklist. One would be forgiven for assuming, as the president rattled off a fresh list of personae non grata today, that the elder Bush wasn’t far off. But Trump had held his tongue and his tweets in honor of the moment, presumably, if not the great man himself.

During the ceremony, Vice President Pence recalled a note Bush had sent to his son, Michael Pence, a 1st lieutenant in the Marines. Pence’s son had achieved his first tailhook landing on an aircraft carrier named after Bush. He asked the former president to sign a picture of the flight deck, and Bush, once the youngest naval aviator in service, sent back the photo, as well as a letter. “Though we have not met, I share the pride your father has for you during this momentous occasion,” Bush wrote. “And I wish you many CAVU days ahead.” (CAVU stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase used by Navy pilots to describe the ideal weather when taking off.)

"President Bush was a great leader who made a great difference in the life of this nation," Pence added. "But he was also just a good man."

Altogether, the event was somber, respectful, a collection of moments sealed off from the political turmoil to which Americans have become accustomed. Visitors lingered for hours after to pay their respects. It was as though they’d found the eye of a hurricane, and were, naturally, in no rush to leave it.

