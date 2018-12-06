Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey).
We’re working on improving our email newsletters and your opinion is important to us. Will you help us by answering this short survey, so we can make our newsletters a better fit for you?
Today in 5 Lines
-
The Michigan state Senate approved legislation stripping certain powers from the incoming Democratic secretary of state. The move comes a day after Wisconsin Republicans passed legislation limiting the jurisdiction of incoming Democratic leaders.
-
Donald Trump’s administration proposed another rollback of Obama-era restrictions on future coal power plants.
-
Congress approved a two-week extension for a deadline to fund the government, averting a potential partial shutdown and postponing an argument over Trump’s proposed border wall until later in December.
-
The Bush family held a private family funeral for the late George H. W. Bush in Houston, and the former president’s body was interred at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.
-
The Senate confirmed Kathy Kraninger, a White House official, as the new director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Today on The Atlantic
-
No Plan of Action: The White House doesn’t have a plan for confronting the forthcoming report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. “It’s like, ‘Jesus, take the wheel,’ but scarier,” said one former White House official. (Elaina Plott)
-
Shouldering the Blame: Some experts have suggested that Millennials have consumption habits that harm the U.S. economy, writes Derek Thompson. But according to a new report from the Federal Reserve, “Millennials aren’t doing in the economy. It’s the economy that’s doing in Millennials.”
-
Don’t Sign It, Scott: Wisconsin Republicans voted this week to limit the powers of the incoming Democratic governor. The move, argues the conservative Charlies J. Sykes, was “petty, vindictive, and self-destructive.”
-
Notes on a Scandal: Republicans have long insisted that election fraud is rampant in North Carolina. But now that credible allegations of such fraud have come to light, Republicans don’t seem to care, argues David A. Graham.
-
They Want Joe!: People all over the country are clamoring for former Vice President Joe Biden to run for president. But he still hasn’t made up his mind. (Edward-Isaac Dovere)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘I’m a Hugger’: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, a potential 2020 presidential contender, has cultivated an amiable persona and preaches love and understanding. Is he what Democrats want in 2020? (Adam Rubenstein, The Weekly Standard)
Working for Trump—Without Papers: Victorina Morales entered the United States illegally in 1999. For the past five years, she has worked at President Trump’s golf course in New Jersey, and she says she’s not the only one. (Miriam Jordan, The New York Times)
It’s a No From Her: It’s true that Beto O’Rourke is a lot like former President Barack Obama, but he shouldn’t be the Democrats’ 2020 nominee, argues Elizabeth Bruenig. (The Washington Post)
We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.