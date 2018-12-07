Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal).
Today in 5 Lines
-
Former FBI Director James Comey refused to answer several questions related to the Russia investigation during his testimony before members of Congress. Comey told reporters after the session that he would return to testify again in two weeks.
-
In a new court filing, federal prosecutors recommended that the former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen receive a “substantial” prison sentence despite his cooperation with the special counsel.
-
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who was recently interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, is reportedly expected to resign in the next few days.
-
President Donald Trump blasted former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter, calling him “dumb as a rock” and “lazy as hell.” In an interview with CBS, Tillerson called Trump “pretty undisciplined” and said that the president regularly attempted to do things that violated the law.
-
Trump said he will nominate former Attorney General William Barr to replace Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general. The president also chose the State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Today on The Atlantic
-
‘We Can’t Give Them a Pass’: In an interview with The Atlantic, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has tough words for Saudi Arabia and acknowledges the daylight between her and President Trump. (Uri Friedman)
-
Does Trump Know How Tariffs Work?: Contrary to the president’s Twitter bluster, writes Annie Lowrey, the trade war with China has not proved “good and easy to win.”
-
Teaching the Civil War: In many parts of the South, history curricula offer a sanitized version of slavery, the Civil War, and Reconstruction—so this Mississippi teacher is turning to primary sources instead. (Kristina Rizga)
-
The Privilege of Going Low: Michelle Obama coined the phrase “When they go low, we go high.” But the Obamas don’t have the luxury of taking the low road, argues Jemele Hill.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
It’s Not Undemocratic: Republicans in Wisconsin and Michigan have been widely criticized for voting to limit the powers of incoming Democratic leaders. But while that maneuvering is untoward, writes Noah Rothman, it’s not unprecedented. (Commentary)
Canary in the Coal Mine: The outgoing chair of the California Republican Party believes that the problems plaguing the state GOP will soon be a big problem for the party nationally: “We have not yet been able to figure out how to effectively communicate and get significant numbers of votes from non-whites.” (Carla Marinucci, Politico)
Iowa’s Most Wanted: The Des Moines Register made a list of the top 50 staffers, strategists, and activists in Iowa who will likely be in high demand in the upcoming presidential election cycle. (Brianne Pfannenstiel)
The Critics Are Wrong: Conservatives have accused the incoming Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar of being anti-Semitic for their support of a movement that pressures Israel to secure rights for Palestinians. But anti-Zionism isn’t anti-Semitism, argues Michelle Goldberg. (The New York Times)
Due to an editing error, Tuesday’s edition of the Politics & Policy Daily referred to John Dingell’s time in the Senate. He served in the House.
