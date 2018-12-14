Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A New Kind of Koch: Chase Koch, who is poised to take on a leadership role at the Koch network and Koch Industries—currently led by his father, Charles—wants to steer the conservative family business in a different direction . (Maggie Severns, Politico)

The Medicare-for-All Puzzle: More and more Democrats say they support a single-payer health-care system. But its proponents still have to solve one major problem . (Dylan Scott, Vox)

A Retrospective: Sarah Grant and Chuck Rosenberg look back at the 35-page Trump-Russia dossier compiled by the British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and published in its entirety by BuzzFeed News in 2017. It seems to hold up well . (Lawfare)

