Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
Arizona Senator Jon Kyl, who was appointed to replace the late Senator John McCain in September, announced that he will resign from the Senate on December 31. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now required to name a Republican replacement for Kyl.
Republican Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin signed legislation stripping powers from the state’s incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.
After losing a year-long court battle, the Department of Education said it would cancel $150 million in student-loan debt for roughly 15,000 students.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team repudiated assertions from Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national-security adviser, that he had been tricked into lying to FBI agents. Flynn will be sentenced next week.
The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said it will investigate the death of a 7-year-old girl from Guatemala, who died of dehydration in the custody of Customs and Border Protection after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. illegally with her father.
Today on The Atlantic
How the National Enquirer Helped Trump: The tabloid secretly agreed to kill a story about Donald Trump’s alleged affair with a Playboy model—but it also published 35 covers with anti–Hillary Clinton stories. (David A. Graham)
What’s Wrong With the GOP?: The Republican Party is a corrupt institution where “the higher cause is conservatism, but the highest is power,” argues George Packer.
Eyes on 2020: A co-chair of the Republican National Committee is leaving to head up Trump’s reelection campaign in Ohio. (Elaina Plott)
Complicit in Mass Starvation: President Trump’s affinity for Saudi Arabia is prolonging the war in Yemen, and House Republicans are also complicit, argues Conor Friedersdorf.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
A New Kind of Koch: Chase Koch, who is poised to take on a leadership role at the Koch network and Koch Industries—currently led by his father, Charles—wants to steer the conservative family business in a different direction. (Maggie Severns, Politico)
The Medicare-for-All Puzzle: More and more Democrats say they support a single-payer health-care system. But its proponents still have to solve one major problem. (Dylan Scott, Vox)
A Retrospective: Sarah Grant and Chuck Rosenberg look back at the 35-page Trump-Russia dossier compiled by the British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and published in its entirety by BuzzFeed News in 2017. It seems to hold up well. (Lawfare)
